New Entryway From Library To Riverside Youth Pop-up Park

Visitors to the Riverside Youth Pop-up Park will soon have easy access directly to and from Elma Turner Library.

The park, a collaboration between Nelson City Council and Wakatu Inc, which owns the land on Halifax St, opened last month and has proven a popular new addition to the city centre. Now, Council is installing a door that will connect the small, fenced Imagination Playground area of the park to the adjacent children’s section of the library.

Group Manager Environmental Management, Clare Barton said the new door will make it easier for young people enjoying the park to check out a book (with parental help) on their way home, or pop out of the library to build a new creation with the big blue blocks.

To minimise disruption to park users, work installing the door has been timed to begin after school holidays. It will start on 12 October, and is expected to take two weeks.

During this time, the Imagination Playground area will be cordoned off and unavailable for use. A small area of the children’s section inside the library will also be cordoned off.

While the Imagination Playground area is closed, some of the big blue blocks will be available from the children’s library instead.

Disruption to library users should be minimal, as the majority of noisy work will take place before the library opens.

When the door is complete, it will be available for two-way use within the Library’s opening hours.

