Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

An Important Message About Staying Safe On The Water

Friday, 9 October 2020, 12:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The warmer weather may invite us to head to the water, but be wary of the sea’s charm.

Police are warning the public to use common sense and be cautious with water safety as the summer months near.

Sergeant Garry Larsen, of the Auckland Police Maritime Unit, says people must be prepared before venturing out onto the water.

“The sea can be an unforgiving environment and one wrong move could see you facing some serious trouble.

“Preparation is key, especially if you’re heading out on a boat or going fishing off the rocks.”

Sergeant Larsen says there are particular dangers with swells and tides on our coastlines.

“If you are taking advantage of the good weather and heading near the water you should be wearing a life jacket.

“These can help save your life in you get into trouble.”

Plan ahead.

Check the conditions, tides and marine forecast before going near the water.

“If the conditions aren’t good, don’t risk it and stay off the water,” says Sergeant Larsen.

“It’s a good idea to pay close attention to the swells and tides.

If you are fishing off the coastline, wear a lifejacket.

“Have at least one form of communication with you, preferably waterproof, and tell someone where you’re going.”

If you get into trouble out on the water, don’t panic.

Call Police on 111 immediately for assistance.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Sport Just Doesn’t Seem To Be So Important During A Pandemic

During a pandemic, what role does sport play? That question suddently looks more complicated than it had first seemed. Back during the first lockdown an audience starved for sport had seemed willing to watch any game anywhere featuring a ball and competing teams. But now? Not so much. In the US, the NBA finals – the Lakers with Lebron James, vs the Heat ! – have racked up very poor TV ratings. The ratings for the Stanley Cup NHL finals were down by a whopping 61% compared to 2019... More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 