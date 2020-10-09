An Important Message About Staying Safe On The Water

The warmer weather may invite us to head to the water, but be wary of the sea’s charm.

Police are warning the public to use common sense and be cautious with water safety as the summer months near.

Sergeant Garry Larsen, of the Auckland Police Maritime Unit, says people must be prepared before venturing out onto the water.

“The sea can be an unforgiving environment and one wrong move could see you facing some serious trouble.

“Preparation is key, especially if you’re heading out on a boat or going fishing off the rocks.”

Sergeant Larsen says there are particular dangers with swells and tides on our coastlines.

“If you are taking advantage of the good weather and heading near the water you should be wearing a life jacket.

“These can help save your life in you get into trouble.”

Plan ahead.

Check the conditions, tides and marine forecast before going near the water.

“If the conditions aren’t good, don’t risk it and stay off the water,” says Sergeant Larsen.

“It’s a good idea to pay close attention to the swells and tides.

If you are fishing off the coastline, wear a lifejacket.

“Have at least one form of communication with you, preferably waterproof, and tell someone where you’re going.”

If you get into trouble out on the water, don’t panic.

Call Police on 111 immediately for assistance.

© Scoop Media

