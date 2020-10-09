Overnight Closure Of Southern Motorway For Maintenance

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that southbound lanes of the Southern Motorway (SH1) will be closed for overnight maintenance between Papakura and Drury on Monday, 12 October.

Waka Kotahi Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson says the work will be carried out between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am. The Papakura southbound on-ramp will be closed from 10 pm.

The BP Service Station Papakura and other shops will also be closed.

There will be a signposted detour on Great South Road.

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if required.

“This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users,” says Andrea Williamson.

“Drivers heading south on Monday night are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey

