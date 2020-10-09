Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CD Cricket And Giants Move To Park

Friday, 9 October 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Mitre 10 Park

Central Districts Cricket and Giants Boxing will move to Mitre 10 Park towards the end of 2021 as plans for a purpose-built Community Cricket and Sports Centre were announced today.

Mitre 10 Park Chair Tania Kerr said they hoped to start construction early in 2021. “Like all things it is dependent on funding but we have close to 40% of the required $1.35m now, so we are well on the way,” she says.

Artist Impression of the Community and Sports Centre

CD Cricket Chief Executive, Pete de Wet said the building was eagerly awaited. “We moved our offices to the Park several months ago and much of our fitness training is being undertaken at the EIT Institute of Sport & Health now. We can’t wait to have the indoor Centre here as well,” he says.

Giants Boxing manager and former New Zealand representative Craig McDougall says, “the Centre will be the first time we have had a purpose built facility and it will enable us to double the numbers we can mentor and train.”

Giants Boxing recently hosted former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker at the venue. “Joseph will be back when we get this venue built,” says McDougall.

The building will be L shaped, occupying 1,500 square metres. The cricket area incorporates one arm of the “L” and will accommodate four, 60 metre bowling lanes. Giants Boxing will occupy the other arm of the building with changing facilities between the two.

“An indoor training facility for cricket and a boxing gym, are a wonderful complement to current and planned future multi-sport facilities of the HB Community Fitness Centre Trust who also operate at Mitre 10 Park,” said Chair Sir Graeme Avery. “The current new builds by the Trust include extension of the Pak’nSave Hastings Indoor Sports Centre, an accommodation Hostel and the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre Olympic and learners’ pools. continues…

Mitre 10 Park CEO, Jock Mackintosh said he was stoked to welcome two quality sporting residents to the Park. “CD Cricket have been standout performers on the national scene and do great work at a community level too. Meanwhile Craig is a fantastic mentor and coach to the boys and girls under his umbrella. The ethos of both these sports align strongly with our kaupapa” he says.

