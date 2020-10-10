Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rural Hawkes Bay moves to restricted fire season from Monday

Saturday, 10 October 2020, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Rural Hawkes Bay will move to a restricted fire season on Monday 12 October.

That means lighting a fire is riskier than usual. People will need to go to www.checkitsalright.nz and put in their address, to find out the fire season status of their location, and whether their planned activity or fire type requires a permit.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell says the unseasonably very windy, warm and dry spring has dried out most of the Hawkes Bay.

"As a result, our fire crews have been attending a number of hazardous and out of control fires," Trevor Mitchell says.

"So, we are moving to a restricted fire season in rural Hawkes Bay a month ahead of normal. This will enable us to know who, when and where people wish to light a fire. Then we can provide advice on how they can burn safely.

"It is important people living in rural and semi-rural areas think about the fire risk around their property and make changes to reduce that risk," Trevor Mitchell says.

"Protect your home by keeping roofs and gutters clear of dead leaves, debris and pine needles. Move anything that could burn (such as mulch, leaves, firewood piles) away from exterior walls, decks or porches.

"Fire can kill within three minutes. Make sure your smoke alarms are working and have an escape plan.

"Fire moves faster than you can run, so whenever lighting a fire, always do so safely - be aware of the weather conditions and have the ability to put the fire out if it gets out of control.

"Just one spark can cause a devastating wildfire. Before you do any work on the land, check the weather forecast first. Go to: www.checkitsalright.nz
Trevor Mitchell says it takes longer for emergency services to get to incidents in rural areas.

"Firefighting water is often hard to get to and driveways get overgrown. This is a timely reminder that a fire truck needs four meters x four meters of clearance," he says.

Be prepared for summer and seek fire safety advice from Fire and Emergency NZ.

www.fireandemergency.nz


The urban zones of Wairoa, Bay View, Clive, Haumoana, Te Awanga, Waipawa and Waipukurau townships along with Napier and Hastings cities remain in an open fire season.
