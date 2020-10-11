Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Woman Magazine Is Now On Sale: New Zealand’s Newest Magazine Launches Monday 12 October

Sunday, 11 October 2020, 2:47 pm
Press Release: School Road Publishing

Woman, the first of School Road Publishing’s new local magazine titles, launches on magazine stands nationwide and online from tomorrow (Monday 12 October).

Packed with features about New Zealand women, for New Zealand women and by New Zealand women, the inaugural issue features iconic Kiwi sporting champion Dame Valerie Adams on the cover with a revealing story about her challenging year. In a wide-ranging interview, she talks to Woman about her Olympic Games disappointment, her baby boy’s devastating diabetes diagnosis and the importance of her Tongan culture and faith.

Sido Kitchin, Editor of Woman and Group Publisher of School Road Publishing, says: “I’m thrilled Dame Valerie was happy to appear on our first cover as she is the epitome of what I want Woman to be - strong, warm-hearted, authentic, inspiring - and proudly Kiwi. Dame Valerie is such a positive person, but she’s had a tough year like many of us, and women will be moved by her openness and honesty.”

The inaugural issue of School Road Publishing's Woman magazine features Dame Valerie Adams on the cover.

The magazine also includes features with celebrated microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles, political editors Jessica Mutch, Jane Patterson and Tova O'Brien, Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher and drag queen Kita Mean, as well as stories about Kiwi nurses on the frontline, the resurgence of the malu (traditional Samoan tattoo) among women, and a look at mental health in the year of COVID.

“At this pivotal moment in history, I think the time is right for a local magazine that understands our world has changed and so have our priorities. I hope readers find a magazine that reflects and resonates with what it is to be a New Zealand woman today. My belief is everyone has a story to tell - and the need to tell their story. This is particularly true of women in times of uncertainty; it’s what we do – we talk. Woman is a place where Kiwi women from all walks of life can do just that and connect through the power of shared stories and experiences in print and online.”

Woman content pillars include New Zealand stories, Culture, Food, Health & Wellbeing, Parenting, Home & Garden, Fashion & Beauty, Te Reo, Books and Entertainment. The magazine boasts many of New Zealand’s most-loved columnists and contributors, including School Road Publishing’s Food Director Nici Wickes alongside Gemma McCaw, Rosemary McLeod, Polly Gillespie, Sarah-Kate Lynch, Stacey Morrison, Suzy Cato, Niki Bezzant, Sarah Laing and more.

Beyond the fortnightly print publication, Woman will connect with New Zealand women 24/7 across its dynamic digital community, incorporating a website, womanmagazine.co.nz, as well as social and eDM channels.

ALSO:

