Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Formal Beach Bylaw Consultation Kicks Off

Monday, 12 October 2020, 10:05 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Formal consultation on the updated Kāpiti Coast District Council Beach Bylaw has opened and is the community’s opportunity to have a say on the rules and regulations used to keep our beaches safe.

The Beach Bylaw creates the rules for Council-managed areas of the beach for important things like health and safety, litter, access, vehicles, horses and motorised watercrafts. Consultation will be open until 13 November and will be followed by hearings later that month.

Proposed changes to the Beach Bylaw can be found in the Statement of Proposal at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/beachbylaw.

Consultation is required by the Local Government Act and follows a long period of discussion with the community on how our beaches are managed in the best way for everyone.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Environmental Standards manager Jacqui Muir says feedback has shown there is overall agreement with many of the current rules, but issues with how some of them are managed or enforced.

Driving on beaches, the use of longline fishing systems and the rules around horses on beaches have been key areas of interest raised by the community.

“The use of vehicles on Kāpiti beaches has been restricted for many years across a range of agencies,” Ms Muir says.

“The Waikanae Scientific Reserve Bylaw restricts all vehicles in this Reserve and is managed by Department of Conservation; the Proposed Natural Resources Plan also protects part of our beach in significant areas and is managed by Greater Wellington Regional Council; manner of driving offences and driving in breach of Beach Bylaw rules are enforceable through the Land Transport Act with the Police the only enforcement authority who have the ability to manage those offences; and the Beach Bylaw restricts driving to protect beach users from harm and nuisance.”

Ms Muir says to help make it easier for all agencies to manage the rules on our beaches and help prevent ongoing issues some operational measures are also proposed.

“These include creating some parking rules in restricted areas which will provide an opportunity for Council to better manage when cars are parked in where they shouldn’t because staff can enforce stationary vehicle offences. We’re also proposing to allow for disability access and improved boat launch and retrieve areas through the installation of a barrier gate to prevent unauthorised vehicle access at some areas.”

Ms Muir says changes have also been proposed to improve safety for all beach users by restricting longline fishing at some locations during the summer months.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in how our beaches are managed to read the Statement of Proposal and make a submission. We want to hear the diverse range of reactions from the community from those that may or may not support the proposed changes,” Ms Muir says.

Visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/beachbylaw to find the Statement of Proposal and an online submission form. Submission forms can also be completed in hard copy and will be available at all council service centres and libraries.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 