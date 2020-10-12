Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Night Closure Timetable Changes On SH1 South Of Kaikōura As Part Of Rockfall Protection Works

Monday, 12 October 2020, 4:31 pm
Press Release: NCTIR

Night time work to install permanent rockfall between Peketa and the Parititahi Tunnels south of Kaikōura has been extended to late December with some changes to the road open/close timetable to increase productivity.

Critical safety work in the rockfall-prone area has been underway since July 2020. Work includes installing mesh fencing, a barrier and a six-metre high canopy to redirect falling rock away from the road. The canopy is the first of its kind to be installed in the Southern Hemisphere.

While work is progressing well, works have been extended following unexpected delays in the supply of some construction materials due to COVID-19, increased requirements for milling and rock removal, and a number of high wind events where it was unsafe to work.

To complete the canopy work as quickly as possible, a new night closure timetable will be effective from

Sunday 18 October

so construction crews have longer periods to complete remaining work, which includes installing anchors into the rock face, craning in the canopy beams, and draping and connecting protective rockfall mesh.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Owner Interface Manager Colin Knaggs says that slightly longer closures are needed to operate effectively.

“The exposed corner poses a challenging environment for our construction crew, and we are managing the safety of our people working on the rock face while balancing the needs of road users. Thanks to the local community, freight users and travelling public for their on-going patience during this project.”

Periods of closures on this section of State Highway 1 are required in this very narrow section of coastal road as large machinery and construction materials extend across both lanes during the work.

The closures will continue to be in place five nights a week (Sunday – Thursday) between 8.30pm and 6.30am with set opening times throughout the night to clear traffic (see table below).

Detours for night closures: Light vehicles via Waiau, heavy vehicles via Lewis Pass

  • If people need to travel during the closure times and don’t want to time their travel for the set opening times, the Inland Road via Waiau (Route 70) is open 24/7 and would be the detour for light vehicles.
  • The alternative route for heavy vehicles between Picton/Blenheim and Waipara would be via SH7, SH65, SH6 and SH63. This route is open 24/7 and takes about 6.5 hours to travel.

Upcoming Daytime closures (November)

In November heliops will be underway during the day which will require 30 minute daytime stop/stop closures. More details will be provided closer to the time.

Please allow at least 5.5 hours for travel between Picton and Christchurch on SH1.

For more details and to check for real-time journey information and updates please visit www.nzta.govt.nz/p2c

We will monitor traffic flows and continue talking to people most affected by the night closures as we may need to adjust the closure times. Times could change in summer with changes to ferry timetables. Please check www.nzta.govt.nz/p2c for real-time Journey information and updates on these planned closures.

To keep up to date with this work, or for any other information, please email info@nctir.com.

Artists impression of how the canopy will look once completed:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NCTIR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:


Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 