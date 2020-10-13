Update: Serious Crash, Hillcrest - Waikato
Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 6:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm a motorcyclist has died following
the earlier crash at the intersection of Johnsview Terrace
and Cobham Drive (SH1).
The road is now
open.
Police enquiries into the collision are
continuing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more