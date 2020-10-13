Serious Crash- Marne Road, Papakura - Counties Manukau
Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 6:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
12 October
Emergency services are
responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a
pedestrian on Marne Road in Papakura.
Police were
alerted to the collision just before 10.30pm.
Initial
indications are a person has been seriously
injured.
Cordons are in place.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area if
possible.
