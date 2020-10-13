Serious Crash- Marne Road, Papakura - Counties Manukau

12 October

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Marne Road in Papakura.

Police were alerted to the collision just before 10.30pm.

Initial indications are a person has been seriously injured.

Cordons are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

