Homicide Investigation, Naenae
Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 8:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation has been launched following the
unexplained death of a man in Lower Hutt
overnight.
Police were called to a report of an
assault at an address on Burke Grove, Naenae shortly before
11pm.
Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and
he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A scene guard is
in place and a scene examination will continue this
morning.
Police are making enquiries and are speaking
to a number of people to establish the
circumstances.
We do not believe there is any ongoing
risk to members of the public.
If anyone has any
information which may be of assistance to Police, please
call 105 quoting P044012346.
Information can also be
passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
