Resilient Young Kiwis Receive Graeme Dingle Foundation Excellence Awards

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 8:49 am
Press Release: Graeme Dingle Foundation

A group of exceptional young Kiwis, mentors, volunteers and leaders will take the spotlight for their resilience, self-belief and contribution to society at the 20th annual Graeme Dingle Foundation Excellence Awards, being held in Auckland on Wednesday evening.

Over 100 people will gather at The Vic in Devonport including Her Excellency The Right Honourable Dame Patsy Reddy, GNZM, QSO, in a celebration of the 27,000 children and young people who go through the Foundation’s programmes each year, helping them to be stronger, healthier and happier individuals.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation believes that every society owes every child the conditions to thrive, belong and contribute meaningfully. Its contribution to NZ society is to help Kiwi children and young people develop mental fitness and resilience through self-belief, so that ultimately all of our young people believe that ‘what they have inside is greater than any obstacle’.

Since 1995 more than a quarter of a million young people have passed through the six programmes – Kiwi Can, Stars, Career Navigator, Project K, MYND and Kiwi Tahi. Many of these amazing young people have bounced back from hardship and conquered immense challenges to chart a positive course through life.

The Excellence Awards are a celebration of these young people, their achievements and successes. It is a prestigious event where people from across all the programmes gather in Auckland for an evening with special guests, key sponsors, their parents and caregivers to acknowledge how they have achieved overcoming their obstacles, fears and personal challenges.

While the Excellence Awards focus mainly on the young people, they also celebrate the achievements of Foundation staff, Programme Coordinators and volunteers from across the country.

