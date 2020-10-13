Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 10:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), in relation to a fleeing driver incident in Christchurch on 20 December 2018.

The IPCA found that while officers were justified in initiating the pursuit of the fleeing driver, officers lacked understanding of what activity is permitted after a pursuit has been abandoned, and the pursuit controller and officers should have communicated more effectively during the pursuit.

“As noted by the IPCA Chair, this was an unusual situation, where officers had good reason to want to confirm the identity of the driver,” says Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander.

Police had initially been called regarding a man behaving suspiciously in a van outside a pre-school, and the van in question was of interest in relation to a hit and run incident from several weeks earlier.

“The man’s behaviour during the incident also raised significant concerns,” says Superintendent Price.

“After fleeing from police, he deliberately rammed police vehicles, evaded road spikes, and threatened to harm himself.”

“It is clear to me that the priority of the officers throughout the response to this incident was to ensure that the matter was resolved safely, with no harm coming to either the man involved or innocent members of the public.”

“However it is also apparent that there was not a clear understanding among the officers of what is permitted during an enquiry phase of a pursuit, leading officers to continue searching for the fleeing driver after the pursuit had been abandoned.”

“These points have been addressed with both the officers involved and as part of wider communications to Canterbury District staff,” says Superintendent Price.

“I would also note that this incident took place nearly two years ago.

A number of lessons have been learned in that time, both from this incident and from reviews of other fleeing driver events.”

“Based on those learnings, if a similar situation were to arise in the future, my expectation is that a pursuit would not be initiated.”

The driver, aged 21 at the time of the incident, was convicted of a number of offences in relation to the incident, including operating a motor vehicle recklessly, failing to stop for police, and resisting police.

