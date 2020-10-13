Watercare Water Supply Update: 13 October
Please find below the latest water supply status update: 13 October.
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Hūnua Ranges
|12.5mm
|8mm
|Waitākere Ranges
|4mm
|16mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|66.87%
|Yesterday:
|66.83%
|Normal for this time of year:
|91.4%
Water consumption:
|Target for October 2020:
|415 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
|Yesterday’s consumption
|393 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|395 million litres
