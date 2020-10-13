Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fast And Direct Transport Connections To Auckland Airport Take Shape

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 11:52 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

A connected rapid transit network (RTN) to Auckland Airport is a step closer – with a $14 million investment to upgrade Puhinui Road and Lambie Drive for the new AirportLink bus service about to get underway.

Construction starts this week on the upgrades – which includes new bus lanes, cycling facilities and pedestrian improvements – to provide the infrastructure to deliver frequent and reliable, 10-minute bus journeys from the new Puhinui Station Interchange to Auckland Airport from May 2021.

The project is an early improvement delivered by the Airport to Botany Rapid Transit project – which is part of the wider Southwest Gateway Programme.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, “These upgrades are an important step forward in our delivery of rapid transit to the airport employment precinct, and Auckland Airport itself. They will help provide a range of travel options—including rail, bus, walking, cycling and driving—to and from the airport which ensures frequent, reliable trips for people travelling or working in the area.

“When complete, the rapid transit network to Auckland’s airport will help create the 21st Century transport system our city needs to succeed - with fast, convenient travel around the region, reduced travel times and easy transitions between road and rail services.”

Chris Darby, chair of Auckland Council’s Planning Committee, says City Centre to Auckland Airport travel is about to become a seamless rail and rapid bus trip in under an hour.

“It’s long been my preferred means of travel to and from the airport, but now it’s about to become even quicker and more dependable. Bypassing congestion and getting to the airport on time makes this bus priority route a highly attractive option for Aucklanders and visitors alike.”

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Chair Lotu Fuli also welcomes the news of the upgrades.

“It’s fantastic to see the continued progress on these connected projects. With the new bus lanes – and the frequent and quick bus services to Manukau and the airport – we’ll soon be able to connect more people to key South Auckland destinations, as well as having a stunning new interchange at Puhinui.”

The Puhinui Road and Lambie Drive Improvements project will be completed ahead of the Puhinui Station Interchange opening before mid-2021, with the new AirportLink service to run on electric buses every 10 minutes from 4:30am – 12:40am, seven days, with the new bus lanes operating from 6am – 7pm every day.

Traveling to Auckland Airport from the Puhinui Station Interchange will take only 10-12 minutes, with a 25-minute journey from Manukau to the airport, via Puhinui, and 45 minutes from Britomart.

The Southwest Gateway programme involves Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Auckland Transport and Auckland Airport working together to deliver transport projects that will improve access to the airport and its surrounding area to benefit workers, travellers, tourists and freight movements.

For more information, updates, and timelines on the project - please visit:
http://www.at.govt.nz/AtoB

To find out more about the individual projects, please visit:

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPk3zA6J85Q&feature=youtu.be

