Body Located At Muriwai Beach Identified
Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that the body located at Muriwai Beach
is that of Lianpeng Liang, 43, from Mt Roskill.
Mr
Liang went missing after falling into the water while
fishing on 5th October, 2020, near Kauwahaia
Island.
His death will be referred to the
Coroner.
Police's thoughts and sympathies are with his
family.
Less than convincingly, Judith Collins says that if elected to govern, she would not be enacting any of the austerity measures and welfare cuts advocated by her Act Party partner. Yeah, sure. Because the National Party that hand-wrapped and gifted the Epsom electorate to the Act Party in several elections doesn’t ever do deals with Act, right? In reality, Paul Goldsmith, National’s shadow Finance Minister, shares more in common with Act’s libertarian views than he does with say, the moderate economic policies that Bill English used to espouse... More>>