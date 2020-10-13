Police Appeal To Public To Help Find Missing Man Phillip O'Brien

Police are appealing to the public to help locate Phillip O’Brien, who went missing after leaving his home in Rothesay Bay on October 9.

The 44-year-old failed to return home and was reported missing by his friends and family on October 12.

Police and Phillip’s friends and family are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen him or with information about his whereabouts to contact Police.

He is described as 169cm tall, of muscular build with distinctive tattoos on his forearms.

He has connections to the North Shore area and was last seen wearing charcoal grey coloured work pants, a light grey polo T-shirt, a navy coloured jacket and black and white Under Armour sneakers.

He left the home in a black 2014 Ford Ranger ute, registration MTJ249.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact 105 quoting file number 201013/3850.

If you see him please call 111.

