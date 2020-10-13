Police Appeal To Public To Help Find Missing Man Phillip O'Brien

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Less than convincingly, Judith Collins says that if elected to govern, she would not be enacting any of the austerity measures and welfare cuts advocated by her Act Party partner. Yeah, sure. Because the National Party that hand-wrapped and gifted the Epsom electorate to the Act Party in several elections doesn’t ever do deals with Act, right? In reality, Paul Goldsmith, National’s shadow Finance Minister, shares more in common with Act’s libertarian views than he does with say, the moderate economic policies that Bill English used to espouse... More>>
John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>
Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>
A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>