Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Foundation Passport - Consultants (Online) Course Designed By Industry Experts

Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 8:14 am
Press Release: Site Safe NZ

Consultants will now be able get their Site Safety Cards (Passports) anytime, anywhere with Site Safe’s newest online course.

The Foundation Passport - Consultants (Online) is a fully online, self-paced course meaning learners can complete the course at a time and place that suits them.

Designed in collaboration with a group of external industry experts, the course is ideal for consultants looking for flexible renewal options.

Beca Regional Health and Safety Manager, Bruce Campbell, says the new course is a huge step forward.

"There will still be a place for face-to-face training, particularly for new people and graduates, but the online option has a lot of advantages for us as a business.

"The fact that you can do it in your own time and at your own pace will be a huge asset and will really save time, especially for those based in the regions who would have had to travel otherwise."

Bruce says he was impressed by the course content and expects learners will find the online format appealing.

"The content is engaging, and I’ve been really impressed by Site Safe’s willingness to take on board our feedback and work with industry to implement these changes."

Director of the Construction Clients’ Group (CCG), Tim Warren, says the course is enjoyable and interactive.

"By involving consultants in the working group, Site Safe have been able to provide real world examples and practical case studies that bring the key safety issues to life.

"The new course really focuses on some of the high-priority areas such as driving, visiting sites, excavations, plant, height and duty of care, as well as the safety in design element and acknowledges that consultants face a very specific set of issues - both on and off site. And the legal review section is tailored to the audience and to the issues faced by consultants.

Tim says he expects the uptake of the new course to be high.

"Site Safe have really understood the different roles and stages of career experience of working consultants and made the course really relevant to their risks and responsibilities, as well as flexible to suit the learner’s individual work situation.

Group Health Safety & Wellbeing Manager of Tonkin + Taylor, Dianne Campton, says the new course is informative with a touch of fun.

"It’s been a pleasure being part of a team and helping Site Safe as they refreshed their Consultants Passport course for an online learning experience. Working collaboratively together with other consultants has enabled a more centric approach which I trust learners find informative, a little challenging, with a touch of fun.

"This course is ideal for consultants wanting to take their health and safety to the next level."

GHD Health, Safety and Environmental Manager, Nigel Craig, says the new online Foundation Passport for Consultants provides a great opportunity for consultants to complete the training online, ultimately allowing them to complete it when it works best with their busy schedules.

"It was an engaging process working with Site Safe and fellow consultants in the development of this training package. The inclusion of current changes in health and safety impacting on consultants makes this training relevant to both graduates and experienced consultants."

About the course

The Foundation Passport - Consultants (Online) course is suitable for all consultants working in civil and building construction, manufacturing, and maintenance projects. This includes architects, engineers, designers, consulting engineers, quantity surveyors, landscape architects, quality inspectors, temporary works designers, programmers, equipment suppliers, planners and scientists.

What the course covers:

Developing a business case for health and safety on any project -Understanding the health and safety responsibilities of project consultants -The impact of the Health and Safety at Work Act on Consultants Personal safety -The ways in which Consultants influence project safety

For more information about the course: https://www.sitesafe.org.nz/training/our-training-courses/foundation-passport-consultants-online/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Site Safe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell:On Flirting With ACT And On The Euthanasia/Cannabis Measures

Less than convincingly, Judith Collins says that if elected to govern, she would not be enacting any of the austerity measures and welfare cuts advocated by her Act Party partner. Yeah, sure. Because the National Party that hand-wrapped and gifted the Epsom electorate to the Act Party in several elections doesn’t ever do deals with Act, right? In reality, Paul Goldsmith, National’s shadow Finance Minister, shares more in common with Act’s libertarian views than he does with say, the moderate economic policies that Bill English used to espouse... More>>

 

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:


Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 