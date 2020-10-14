Jellicoe Park Homicide: Police Make Four Arrests

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police:

Four people have been arrested this week as the homicide investigation continues into the death of Nigel Fuatimu, who was killed at Jellicoe Park on Saturday 3rd October, 2020.

Two men were arrested by Police on Monday, while two further arrests were made yesterday.

All four have been charged with assault in relation to this incident and have appeared in the Manukau District Court this week.

• A 26-year-old man is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on 16/10/2020.

• A 24-year-old man is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on 19/10/2020.

• A 23-year-old man is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on 21/10/2020.

• A 26-year-old man is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on 26/01/2021.

Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely.

© Scoop Media

