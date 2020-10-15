Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Spring Challenge Cambridge - Women's Adventure Race

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 6:26 am
Press Release: Spring Challenge

400-women embark on adventure

The 5th North Island Spring Challenge will be held in the heart of the Waipa region this weekend, based from Cambridge. 131 three women teams will be on the start line of the women’s adventure race that combines kayaking, mountain biking, hiking and orienteering.

The event will start on Friday night with a prologue at the Mighty River Domain at Lake Karapiro, with a short and sweet running based challenge. The race briefing will follow the prologue which is where teams will be instructed what the race course consists of. Until race briefing, all the teams know is the number of stages, estimated times and the distances.

Race Director Nathan Fa’avae comments “it’s a really fun course we’ve created in Cambridge, it will take teams on a very scenic, sometimes challenging, but always rewarding journey through a very special area”.

The event organisers are thrilled that all of New Zealand is in Level 1 though they admit the event numbers have been effected by Covid.

“We had over 170-teams entered over winter and it looked like there would be over 200-teams for the event, but the lockdowns in August saw our entries practically stop and we’ve had many Auckland based teams withdraw, which we understand completely” says Jodie Fa’avae, the Event Director. “The important thing is that those that can be here are treated to an awesome event and a celebration that we can all get together and have an adventure, we are really pleased we can run this event as planned, it’s going to be great” she adds.

There are three divisions within the event, 3, 6 and 9-hour races. These are projected winning times, which essentially translates to beginner, intermediate and advanced. The course is open for 18-hours, with the first start wave at 7:00am on Saturday.
There are a number of divisions, junior, open, veteran and super veteran, and also a Corporate Challenge for workplace teams. 

The participants will be treated to some Adventure Racing royalty with Sophie Hart, regarded as the number one female adventure racer in the world, recently winning Eco Challenge Fiji, the World’s Toughest Race, she is 3-time Adventure Racing World Champion and multiple winner of the Coast to Coast. However, Hart is taking part in the 6-hour event in a social team with her two sisters. That said, for many of the other racers on course, seeing Hart on course will be a treat they don’t often get to experience.

The forecast is for a fine and warm day so teams can expect ideal conditions for racing.
Nathan Fa’avae, who designed this years event route, pays tribute to the local people for their support. “The course is excellent and much of that credit goes to the local people that suggested ideas and showed me around. I can’t say much about where the course goes but I am very grateful for the key landowners and iwi that gave their blessing and allowed access to some incredible country”.

Teams will be doing their final preparations for an amazing adventure and can expect some exciting racing in a wonderful location.

The event acknowledges the event sponsors who have been extremely supportive and loyal, encouraging women who step up to the Spring Challenge.

Waipa District Council, Destination Cambridge, Wicked Rogaines, Sea To Summit, Camelbak, Juliana, CSdesignz, Stonehill Horse Trek, Merrell, Torpedo7, Ems Power Cookies, Pure, Buff, Starborough Wines, Waikato Orienteering, Kiwitahi Pastoral, South Waikato District Council, Waikato River Trails, Boatshed Kayaks, Epworth, Tineli, Absolute Wilderness Freeze Dried Meals

www.springchallenge.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Spring Challenge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness

In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.
Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course... More>>

 

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 