Foundation North Grant To Support Youth Award Programmes That Help Young People Find Their Purpose

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 6:31 am
Press Release: Foundation North

The Duke of Edinburgh's Hillary Award (The Award) received $120,000 over 3 years from Foundation North, the community trust of Auckland and Northland

The grant will support 60 new participants between the ages of 14-24, primarily from South Auckland schools to take up the Award programmes.

“We are focussing on supporting social inclusion and building connectedness through working with rangatahi Māori, Pacific young people and young people from ethnic communities, in particular those from refugee/migrant backgrounds,” said Karen Ross, The Award’s National Director.

“Within these communities we are responding to community need and particularly engaging with young people at high risk of disengaging, disconnected from the wider community or different communities, as well as at risk of being victims of crime, fearful of the Police, becoming involved in gangs, or detrimentally involved in online gaming.”

The Award challenges young people to leave their comfort zones, increase participation in their community, and embark on a life-long journey of learning and personal and social development.

“All participants design their own Award programmes, set their own goals and record their own progress. We see them challenging their own beliefs about what they can achieve and accomplishing their aspirations. Gained through individual improvement and achievement, it means that disadvantaged young people and those with special needs are able to participate fully in the Award which results in increased social inclusion and social cohesion.”

Foundation North, the community trust for Auckland and Northland, recently distributed $3.4 million in grants to not-for-profit organisations and community initiatives across the region. The Foundation has refreshed its strategy to distribute funding into four key focus areas; these are increased equity, social inclusion, regenerative environment, and community support.

