Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Engaging With Community For Mohaka Catchment Plan

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 8:26 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is getting ready to engage with the Mohaka community to develop a plan to manage land and freshwater in the Mohaka catchment.

"Ngāti Pahauwera Iwi will lead the co-designing process with Regional Council staff, and that will provide opportunity for the whole Mohaka River community to get behind it," says Co-Chair of the Regional Planning Committee Joinella Maihi-Carroll.

“We’re using a co-designed planning process to secure a healthy river system for the future, and continue to provide for our communities,” says Ms Maihi-Carroll, who also represents Mana Ahuriri.

“This can be one of the first catchment plans prepared in Hawke’s Bay that actively involves iwi in the plan development and gives effect to Te Mana o te Wai,” she adds.

“This mahi started ten years ago, focusing on the Taharua sub-catchment. Over that time, we’ve seen great progress and built strong relationships with Mohaka iwi and the Taharua community. We are excited to build relationships with the wider community to ultimately deliver better environmental outcomes.”

Engagement with the wider community will get underway soon, says Regional Council senior policy planner Dale Meredith.

“As we start engaging we’ll build our understanding of both iwi and the community’s aspirations and concerns for the Mohaka catchment. Community input is critical as we develop the plan and a pathway to deliver the outcomes that the community want,” says Ms Meredith.

A plan change is required under the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 for freshwater and land management, and must be notified before the end of 2024.

The plan for the Mohaka River catchment will preserve its unique values, working with the local community to identify and confirm these.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness

In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.
Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course... More>>

 

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 