State Highway 35, Te Araroa - Eastern

Police can confirm one person has died following a single vehicle crash on State Highway 35 (Te Araroa Road) Te Araroa this morning.

Emergency services were advised of the car vs tree crash near the Karakatuwhero Bridge at around 7:25am.

The Serious Crash Unit is examing the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

