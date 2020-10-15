Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wider Community Uses For Cornwall Park’s Former Tea Kiosk Planned

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

The former tea kiosk building in Cornwall Park is one of the city’s signature historic buildings, and could be able to be used more by the wider community following a Hastings District Council decision today.

The kiosk as it was in the 1930s.

Originally built as a tea kiosk, rest room and community building in 1929, the facility designed by Hastings architect Harold Davies was used as a tea kiosk until 1970 when the kitchen was destroyed by a fire.

After this, Hawke’s Bay Playcentre Association (now Playcentre Aotearoa) was granted the lease and the Cornwall Park Playcentre has occupied the building ever since.

Their current lease expired in September 2019, but was extended another year in order to gather community feedback on the future use of the building during the Cornwall Park Reserve Management Plan process.

Fifty five submissions were heard in regards to the draft plan that asked about the future of this building - 28 supported renewing the lease to the playcentre, six (including one from the Friends of Cornwall Park group representing more than 100 members) supported allowing alternative community uses for the building.

Over the past year council officers have investigated various options for how the building is used, and today council decided to extend the playcentre’s lease for a further six months until June 30 next year, and then commence renovating the building to create a hub that can be used by the wider community.

In moving the recommendation, councillor Malcolm Dixon said the decision acknowledged the submissions on the Cornwall Park plan that identified a need for a multi-use community space.

“This could include anything from Tai Chi to fitness groups, children’s activities, toy library and sports groups – I see this becoming a community asset just like the Mackersey Family Pavilion in Havelock North.”

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the decision represented an opportunity to provide a community facility, such as the Havelock North pavilion and Flaxmere Community Hub, which could be used by a wide range of community groups.

“These kind of facilities help bring people together for community and cultural activities and events, and at the moment there is a lack of options for the wider Cornwall Park community to make use of – a community hub to support a sense of community identity and belonging.

“The kiosk is really important for the Cornwall and wider Mahora community and they want it to be returned for the use of all groups.

“The playcentre is a valued community asset, and they along with other groups will be able to apply for and book the building for their activities.”

The planned renovations will also support a wider segment of the community being able to use the building and surrounding area.

They include upgrading the building, converting the rear extension of the building to provide an accessible public bathroom facility, and constructing an accessible playground, including liberty swing, next to the building.

The Disability Resource Centre Hawke’s Bay Trust is on the council’s disability reference group and supervisor Karen Elliott welcomed the upcoming renovations.

“Provision of fully accessible bathroom facilities in the park would truly make Cornwall Park a place where we can linger, a place that our whole community can truly enjoy together.

“Similarly, the provision of play facilities for those with sensory, mobility and/or learning impairments would immensely enrich the experiences the park can offer.”

Funding for the work is available in the current budget to provide the accessible playground and bathroom facilities, and a reprioritisation will enable the building enhancements works to progress simultaneously as one project.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness

In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.
Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course... More>>

 

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 