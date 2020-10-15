TEDxWellington Announces Call For Speakers & Performers For The 2021 Main Event

TEDxWellington is excited to open applications for speakers and performers for TEDxWellington 2021, which will be held at the Michael Fowler Centre on 8th May 2021.

The leadership team made the announcement during the recent Salon #12 event, which was held at the National Library of New Zealand. They’re looking for Wellington region’s best ‘ideas worth spreading’ - a unique opportunity to share regional talent with the wider world as all talks and performances are recorded and uploaded online under the TEDx brand.

TEDxWellington has hosted 65 speakers with over 2,100 delegates at main events, 1,100 at Salon events and 13,200 livestream viewers from the previous 6 events. Selected speakers / performers also receive a 6-week coaching experience to prepare them for the TEDxWellington stage. Register your interest at TEDxWellington.com/Apply.

TEDxWellington 2021 will be the largest TEDx event the coolest little capital has ever seen. The award-winning Michael Fowler Centre - the mothership of venues in Wellington - will be home to over a dozen speakers and performers and 2000 delegates. Attendees will enjoy a world class experience with talks from innovators and creators from a variety of fields and backgrounds.

“It's so thrilling that TEDxWellington is back and will be one of very few TEDx events in the world to be running at this time. The buzz is going to be huge and the capital deserves an experience like this to celebrate the talent we have here. We can't wait to see what applications come in!” TEDx licensee, DK, explains.

“We're hungry to hear from creative thinkers in the region whose ideas have the impact to reach far and wide. Past speakers and performers have amplified their talents through this unique platform and we're hoping to find untold stories to do so again. We’re a nation of innovators, change makers and thought leaders who have the world’s attention for our response to Covid19. We’re excited to showcase more ideas worth spreading.” - Erica Brooks, Speaker and Performer Curator for TEDxWellington

All previous TEDxWellington events have sold-out quickly and 2021 will be no different, complemented by the scale of the experience created by the prestigious Michael Fowler Center - Wellington’s main stage for leading performance artists, conferences which is now on course to create history by being the largest venue for TEDxWellington to date.

Speakers and performers of previous TEDxWellington events have gone on to see significant success. Ged Finch, whose 2019 talk “Why we need to rethink how we build homes” has been viewed more than 100,000 times, while his innovative, sustainability focused construction techniques have also featured nationally and been recognised by the wider architectural industry.

Anna Guenther, whose 2012 talk “Crowd Funding is going to change the world is the cofounder of NZ success story, Pledgeme - NZ’s first crowdfunding platform. There is no arguing the positive impact Pledgeme has had for communities, with $38million raised through its crowd-funding.

Founder of the Wā Collective, and Sir Edmund Hillary Fellow, Olie Body spoke also in 2019.

'How Periods Transformed My Worldview' is a compelling talk that shares Olie’s vision to end period poverty. Olie’s initiative has overcome period-taboo and seen the prevention of millions of disposable menstrual products from reaching landfill all while saving menstruators hundreds of thousands of dollars.

TEDxWellington 2021 promises to be a record breaking event reaching the largest audience yet. Applications close November 25th at noon - so spread the word.

The TEDxWellington team are grateful for the generous contributions made by the Wellington City Council to fund the venue hire as part of the Covid-19 Tipu Toa: Build Back Better / City Recovery Fund. Also sponsoring the event is Tourism New Zealand, whose support acknowledges TEDxWellington 2021 as a premier event for the capital city. The TEDxWellington team is grateful for the support and empowerment imparted by its sponsors to make TEDxWellington 2021 a success.

TEDxWellington also extends its thanks to its partners, Creative Leadership NZ, Xequals Code & Creative, Obvious Brand Partners, Fairground and Creative HQ, for their support that makes this event possible.

TEDxWellington is a non-profit event run by a dedicated group of volunteers. The call for speakers and performers is open and full details can be found online, at TEDxWellington.com/apply

