Funding To Encourage Responsible Camping

The Hurunui District Council is pleased to announce it can continue building on responsible camping efforts around the district, thanks to renewed Government funding.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has approved $185,705 of funding from the Responsible Camping Fund to assist the district’s responsible camping efforts.

The funding will be used during the upcoming peak camping season, the 2020/2021 summer, on four initiatives:

The very successful camping ambassador programme in Cheviot and Gore bay will continue for a 2nd season. Monitoring and enforcement of camping in Hanmer Springs, Waipara, Scargill and Amberley Beach Additional solid waste collection and waste disposal. Additional toilet servicing.

Compliance Team Leader, Andrew Brown explained this type of funding has previously shown results in the district.

“This renewed funding is great news,” he said. “It allows us to replicate the successful monitoring and ambassador work that we carried out last summer”.

“We have found improved behaviour amongst freedom campers in the areas where we have used responsible camping funding. We have also noticed a reduction in complaints where ambassadors have been working.”

