Youth Encouraged To Think BIG

Friday, 16 October 2020, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Five youth groups are receiving funding from the Kāpiti Coast Youth Council for their rangatahi-led projects.

The diverse projects range from school leadership programmes and a recycling initiative, to a one-day summer festival for local young people.

The Think BIG programme provides funding and support for individuals or groups aged between 13 and 24, to run a youth-led project that will help deliver positive change in Kāpiti.

Nine youth groups applied for up to $1800 funding each, and the five successful teams were announced at an event held at Council.

Councillor Sophie Handford, youth portfolio holder, says it is inspiring to see up and coming leaders putting forward positive solutions and ideas for a more connected community.

“The energy, passion and drive of these rangatahi is infectious. The range of projects that received funding this year proves how motivated Kāpiti youth are to make a positive difference for our people and our planet,” says Ms Handford.

2020 Think BIG recipients:

· Manukura group from Ōtaki College – for a project to develop positive male role models and leaders

· Kāpiti Equestrian and Vaulting Centre who will lead a group to undertake a Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award Journey on horseback.

· Manawanui Wahine group at Ōtaki College. Manawanui wahine will use the funding to grow their girls’ leadership and personal development group

· The ‘Pickle Pot Be-In’ team are planning a free, smoke-free, alcohol free, 'summer day-festival' showcasing youth talent in Kāpiti, with the mantra "for the youth, by the youth"

· The SEAR sustainability group at Paraparaumu College aim to use the funding to provide an aluminium can recycling system after their rubbish audit found that cans make up 6% of daily waste at the College.

As well as funding support of up to $1800, the Youth Council will also provide practical workshops to help develop the five projects.

A community mentor will be matched based on the skills and expertise they can offer to support each group. There will also be regular contact and support from the Think BIG coordinator to help develop their plans and support them during the project.

Visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/your-council/partners/youth-council/ for more information on the role and work of the Kapiti Coast Youth Council – Ngā Rangatahi o Kāpiti.

ALSO:

