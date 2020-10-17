Serious Crash, Newtown - Wellington
Saturday, 17 October 2020, 6:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
16 October
Emergency services are
at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Adelaide
Road, Newtown.
Police were called about
9.45pm.
Initial indications suggest one person has
been seriously injured.
The road is currently closed
and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the
scene.
Diversions are in
place.
