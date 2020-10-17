Crash: Maidstone Road, Ilam - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on Maidstone Road in Ilam.

Police were was alerted to the crash at about 12.38pm.

One person has moderate injuries.

The vehicle has reportedly caused damage to a power pole and there is a electricity outage in the immediate area.

The road is closed between the intersections of Solway Avenue and Maidstone Road and Lynfield Avenue and Maidstone Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

