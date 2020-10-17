Crash: Maidstone Road, Ilam - Canterbury
Saturday, 17 October 2020, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle
crash on Maidstone Road in Ilam.
Police were was
alerted to the crash at about 12.38pm.
One person has
moderate injuries.
The vehicle has reportedly caused
damage to a power pole and there is a electricity outage in
the immediate area.
The road is closed between the
intersections of Solway Avenue and Maidstone Road and
Lynfield Avenue and Maidstone Road.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more