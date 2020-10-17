Update - Bodies Found Near Lake Taupo
Saturday, 17 October 2020, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Following a post mortem examination today Police can now
confirm that the deaths of two people at Lake Taupo are not
suspicious.
Police were called to the incident about
7.15am yesterday.
The deaths will be referred to the
Coroner.
