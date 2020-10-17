Update - Serious Crash, Gordonton - Waikato
Saturday, 17 October 2020, 6:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the two-vehicle crash on
Waverley Road about 3.10pm.
Another person is
understood to be in a serious condition, while two others
sustained moderate injuries.
The road will remain
closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the
scene.
Motorists should continue to avoid the
area.
