Fatal Crash, Hastings
Sunday, 18 October 2020, 7:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a pedestrian has died following a
fatal collision in Hastings last night.
The collision,
on the Hawke's Bay Expressway just south of York Road, was
reported to Police at about 11.20pm.
The pedestrian
died at the scene.
A scene examination has been
completed and the road is now open.
Enquiries are
ongoing into the
circumstances.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more