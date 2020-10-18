Unexplained Death, Napier
Sunday, 18 October 2020, 7:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A scene guard is in place at Clive Square Gardens,
Napier, following a sudden death in the park.
Police
were called to the scene about 7.45pm yesterday.
The
death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A
scene examination will take place
today.
