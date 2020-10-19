Mobile Outreach Nursing Service Continues In Whangaroa Region

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa is continuing the Mobile Outreach Nursing service to provide easy access to health services for whānau in the Whangaroa region.

With a population of around 4000 in the Whangaroa District, and approximately a 52% Māori population, the need for more targeted services has been recognised by Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa, Broadway Health and Northland District Health Board, who have set out to provide an easy access health service.

As a result, the mobile outreach nursing service covers the region in a re-fashioned camper to enable specific, localised, and accessible services. A weekly schedule covers locations such as Te Aukiwa Community Hub, Waitāruke, Tōtara North Hall, He Whare Āwhina Tākou, Whitiora Marae Te Tii, Te Tāpui Marae Matauri, Wainui Marae, Te Ngaere Bay and Kāeo.

The service is free and is not dependant on where members of the region are medically registered, and provide nursing assessments, health checks, immunisations, blood tests, monitoring and education for long-term and chronic conditions, health education and physical activity education, and referral. The service supports linkages and advocacies to GP’s within the region, including the newly opened Broadway Clinic in Kāeo town centre.

Lorna Smeath, team lead and a registered nurse for over 30 years’ with specialty qualifications in diagnostic management, is encouraging whānau to visit the service, even if it is just a normal check-up.

“A very important part of health and well-being is regular check-ups. That ensures symptoms of ill health are identified early and managed, or to keep track of any existing health issues and conditions. Health checks can take as little as a few minutes and finding illnesses early can save a lot more trouble in the long run.”

Janine Whyte, a registered nurse with over 30 years’ experience and with almost 20 years’ experience nursing within the Whangaroa region, is urging whānau to attend the service if they have any health concerns.

“This service is designed to be accessible and welcoming, in order to reduce the difficulties our communities often face when accessing health services. We provide anonymity, flexibility affordability and overcome many geographical barriers to provide a viable health service option for our rural Whangaroa community.”

The team also includes Doris Pilcher, a well-known former social worker and care practitioner within the Whangaroa region with over 40 years’ experience in the health sector, providing reliable consultancy and administrative support.

Mobile Outreach Nursing Service Team (L-R), Janine Whyte, Doris Pilcher, and Lorna Smeath.

