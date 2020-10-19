Update: Serious Crash - State Highway 5, Tarawera - Eastern
Monday, 19 October 2020, 10:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services, including rescue helicopters, have
now arrived at this crash site.
Initial indications
are two people have serious injuries and a further eight
have more moderate injuries.
The road is
blocked.
We continue to ask motorists to avoid the
area.
Further updates will be made when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more