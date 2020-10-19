Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queenstown Launches Home Of Adventure Brand With New Domestic Campaign

Monday, 19 October 2020, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Destination Queenstown

Queenstown, New Zealand (19 October 2020) Destination Queenstown is today launching its latest domestic campaign, unveiling the region’s Home of Adventure brand and giving Kiwis plenty of reasons to visit during the long days of spring and summer.

The 10-week campaign, one of the largest ever for Queenstown in the domestic market, will roll out across primetime television, online, social media, outdoor billboards and through the travel trade from today, featuring the ‘Home of Adventure’ video.

The premise of Home of Adventure is that Queenstown inspires visitors to go further than before, pushing their frontiers and enjoying the self-discovery and transformative effect that travel can have.

The new brand proposition was developed over the last 18 months taking into account travel trends, consumer insights and an understanding of Queenstown’s unique DNA.

DQ interim chief executive Ann Lockhart says DQ is delighted to launch both the Home of Adventure brand and the domestic campaign.

“After pausing the launch just before lockdown in March, we want to say to New Zealand, there are so many reasons to visit this spring and summer. Everyone is invited to experience their own type of adventure in Queenstown, there really is an adventure for everyone here.”

Ms Lockhart says Queenstown was founded by adventurers and to this day our love of adventure is a common thread that defines the people of Queenstown.

“Our unique proposition as the Home of Adventure is anchored in our essence and transcends barriers to connect and motivate travellers. From the adrenalin activities that have put Queenstown on the map for decades, to family adventures that allow young ones to discover new things, and exploring the great outdoors - Queenstown is made for self-discovery,” says Ms Lockhart.

While the Home of Adventure proposition will headline the campaign, it will be underpinned by multiple hero experiences that can be enjoyed in Queenstown over the warmer months. These include biking, golf, adrenalin activities, family adventures and outdoor pursuits, including hiking.

Videos and content that showcase each of these experiences will roll out following the Home of Adventure activity, inviting potential visitors to in-depth content on QueenstownNZ.nz with vital information on planning, including deals and packages from Queenstown businesses.

Ms Lockhart says that throughout its history, Queenstown has drawn many adventurers. From the early Māori and gold miners, to keen outdoors people and more recently tourism pioneers who have turned their passions into enterprise.

“We all own this story, it’s been built and told collectively over generations, from the early Maori who came in search of pounamu, to the European settlers and more recently the pioneers of experiences that people from all over the world come to take part in. We are looking forward to sharing this with Kiwis this spring and summer.”

Watch the Home of Adventure brand film HERE
Link to campaign imagery HERE

Campaign Credits

Brand Video
Client: Destination Queenstown
Strategy: Destination Queenstown
Creative Concept: Kiriana Wheaton
Script: Kiriana Wheaton, Josh Whiteman, Paul Chappell
Creative advisor: Brand +Story

Production: Two Bearded Men
Director: Allan Hardy
Producer: Toby Crawford
DoP: Cam Batten, Allan Hardy
Music: Danny Fairley (Mirrors Audio)

Spring Campaign
Client: Destination Queenstown
Creative agency: Pitchblack
Digital agency: Datastory
 

