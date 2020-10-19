Register Now For HazMobile Collection

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Monday, 19 October 2020, 2:34 pm
After being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions in March this year, the annual HazMobile event is back on again on November 15.

The combined Hastings/Napier HazMobile collection is a free annual service provided by the two councils for householders to safely dispose of their hazardous waste such as garden sprays, car oil and fuel, cleaners, paint and chemicals.

After successfully trialling a joint approach in 2019, the two councils are again co-hosting the collection, and continuing the registration process that was also introduced last year to help prepare and manage the volume.

To register, householders should go to either the Napier City, www.napier.govt.nz, or Hastings District www.hastingsdc.govt.nz council website, search #HazMobile and complete the online booking form – if people don’t book they won’t be able to use the service.

People will be advised of the collection location once they have registered. Making the event by registration enables the councils to manage the day effectively and process the waste items efficiently.

If people turn up on the day without registering they will be turned away.

During the registration process, people will be asked to list the hazardous goods they are bringing for collection. Only these listed goods will be accepted so people are advised to think carefully, and check their sheds thoroughly before registering.

Bookings are open now and will close on Wednesday, November 11. Numbers are limited to the first 640 bookings (Napier and Hastings combined).

On collection day, it is very important that hazardous materials are transported to the HazMobile safely.

Containers should be in good condition with lids fitted tightly and kept upright and secured when moved.

If you have a leaking container put it into a bucket with a lid, and label containers clearly to help the person receiving the waste.

Liquid wastes will not be decanted, so people need to bring containers they are happy to leave at the collection site.

Once at the HazMobile site, the material will be handled by trained staff and either recycled or destroyed using the appropriate methods.

Some waste materials are re-used such as most of the waste oil and petrol, which are used as fuel for the likes of large New Zealand cement kilns.

Wet cell batteries (lead acid) are recycled in New Zealand, while rechargeable nickel-cadmium and mercury-containing batteries are recycled overseas.

If you are unsure about what can be collected, the councils’ websites feature lists of what will and won’t be taken by the HazMobile.

Bookings are essential. People who booked for the March event will be sent an email with a link to re-book.

 

