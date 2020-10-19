Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 Through Mangamuka Gorge To Be Open For Christmas

Monday, 19 October 2020, 3:31 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency expects to open State Highway 1 through the Mangamuka Gorge in the Far North to a single lane of traffic over the Christmas holiday period.

The road will be open to light vehicles under stop/go traffic management, but it will still be some time before trucks and buses can travel the road, says Waka Kotahi Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

The road has been closed since heavy rain across Northland in mid July brought down eight slips in the gorge. Most of the road has been cleared to at least one lane, but there’s been no safe way past the biggest slip on the northern side of the gorge.

“Initially the plan was to open the road in late October by installing a wall of concrete piles to support the road, but the slip repair is complicated with significant safety issues.”

“An estimated 7000 cubic metres of material fell away beneath the road, leaving the road surface unsupported to the centre line. The earth beneath the road is brittle and unstable and there is an old slip above the road that could reactivate.”

“Due to the instability of the slip site, we have to put in small temporary piles to make sure the road can safely support the large machinery required to install the permanent piles, which will be 15 to 20 metres long.”

Waka Kotahi is aiming to achieve that and open the road to light vehicles in mid December.

“Our crews will be working 20 hours per day to get this done as quickly as possible, but much will depend on the weather and the stability of the hillside. We’ll keep the local community informed of progress and a likely opening date.”

The cost of this first stage of the repair is estimated at $3.8 million.

Works will shut down for three weeks over the Christmas-New Year period to accommodate holiday traffic. Traffic management will be in place throughout this period.

Ms Hori-Hoult says that in the New Year the road will be closed again so the works team can cut into the hillside to realign the road as a permanent solution.

“We’re still working out whether we can do this work and have the road open at the same time. The team is aware of the impact the road closure has on our local communities.”

“Waka Kotahi acknowledges that closing the road means extra time and cost for people to travel on the recommended detour route - SH10 - which can add 20-30 minutes to the journey.”

The area, also known as Maungataniwha, has great significance to many iwi/hapū in the north and Waka Kotahi is consulting closely with them on the work under way and on the permanent repair.

Maintenance crews have taken advantage of the road’s closure to do extensive work, repairing the road surface, replacing roadside guard rails, drainage maintenance and generally tidying up the roadside.

“We thank motorists for their patience and understanding. We’re working as quickly as possible in difficult conditions to reopen the road. Achieving that, even just for the holiday period, will be our Christmas present to people in the Far North.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The Greens Shouldn’t Join The Government

We know she’s a miracle worker, but can Jacinda Ardern really find a cure for capitalism? Tough job. Especially when Ardern is being expected to fix the effects of capitalism – child poverty, unaffordable housing, social inequality – without radically changing the economic structures that keep on generating those outcomes. Unfortunately, Ardern and her Finance Minister Grant Robertson are not by temperament (or by ideology) radical, risk taking politicians... More>>


 

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 