Update: Tarawera, Fatal Crash - Eastern

Monday, 19 October 2020, 5:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm that Samoan nationals were involved in this morning's fatal crash on State Highway 5, Tarawera.

Eleven people, including the deceased, were in the van when the crash with the truck occurred.

A number of those people in the van were Samoan nationals, who were in New Zealand working as seasonal workers.

One New Zealander was also in the van.

Police are liaising with the Samoan High Commission to notify the families of those involved in today's tragic crash.

St John treated the other patients who had varying injuries and were transported to different hospitals.

Victim Support will be provided should anyone involved need any extra support.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

It is too early to speculate on any possible factors or what may have caused the crash.

Road deaths are not just numbers, and as Police officers we never lose sight of the real human loss and grieving behind every death on the road.

Our thoughts are with the families and friends of all of those involved following this tragedy.

