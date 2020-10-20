Name Release: Fatal Crash, State Highway 2 (Hawke's Bay Expressway)

19 October

Police can now confirm the name of the pedestrian who died following a collision on the Hawke's Bay Expressway on Saturday 17 October.

He was Steven Karena Timu, 56, of Hastings.

Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends.

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

