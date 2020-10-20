Name Release: Fatal Crash, State Highway 2 (Hawke's Bay Expressway)
Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 6:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
19 October
Police can now confirm
the name of the pedestrian who died following a collision on
the Hawke's Bay Expressway on Saturday 17 October.
He
was Steven Karena Timu, 56, of Hastings.
Police extend
our sympathies to his family and friends.
The
investigation into the circumstances of the collision is
ongoing.
