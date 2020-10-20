Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Good Food For A Good Cause – The Auckland City Mission Cook-Off Returns For 2020

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 9:18 am
Press Release: Auckland City Mission

Seventeen Auckland business leaders will swap the board room for the kitchen tomorrow (Wednesday 21 October) to take part in the third annual Auckland City Mission Cook-Off fundraiser.

Led by chefs from Café Hanoi, Saan and Amano, the team will put their culinary skills to the test. They are tasked with creating a delicious three course meal for 150 Mission clients and volunteers at St-Matthew-in-the-City.

The business leaders have also collectively raised more than $215,000 towards the Mission’s work through asking friends, colleagues, customers and suppliers to support them in this culinary challenge.

“It’s always a great night and this year in particular it will be very special as we give back to a community that has been devastated by COVID-19 in many ways.” says Chris Farrelly, CE and Missioner.

“As the city wrestles with the economic impact of COVID-19, one in five Auckland families is struggling to put food on the table and demand for our food parcels has risen sharply.”

Mr Farrelly adds that in the Mission’s centenary year, he is so grateful for the support of everyone involved in the event.

“For 100 years, Aucklanders have been helping Aucklanders through the City Mission. The Cook Off is a superb example of that generosity.”

All the money raised through the Auckland City Mission Cook-Off will help provide much-needed food parcels - each providing enough food for a family of 4 for up to 4 days.

To find out more about the Auckland City Mission Cook-Off, follow the link here www.citymissioncookoff.org.nz

Note

The participants are from the following leading companies: Alsco, Kiwibank, Built Environs, Auckland Transport, ANZ, Valocity, Fonterra, Eat My Lunch, Meredith Connell, ASB, ProCare, Vista Group, Perpetual Guardian, BNZ, SKYCITY, Auckland Council and Auckland City Mission.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland City Mission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The Greens Shouldn’t Join The Government

We know she’s a miracle worker, but can Jacinda Ardern really find a cure for capitalism? Tough job. Especially when Ardern is being expected to fix the effects of capitalism – child poverty, unaffordable housing, social inequality – without radically changing the economic structures that keep on generating those outcomes. Unfortunately, Ardern and her Finance Minister Grant Robertson are not by temperament (or by ideology) radical, risk taking politicians... More>>


 

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 