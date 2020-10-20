Good Food For A Good Cause – The Auckland City Mission Cook-Off Returns For 2020

Seventeen Auckland business leaders will swap the board room for the kitchen tomorrow (Wednesday 21 October) to take part in the third annual Auckland City Mission Cook-Off fundraiser.

Led by chefs from Café Hanoi, Saan and Amano, the team will put their culinary skills to the test. They are tasked with creating a delicious three course meal for 150 Mission clients and volunteers at St-Matthew-in-the-City.

The business leaders have also collectively raised more than $215,000 towards the Mission’s work through asking friends, colleagues, customers and suppliers to support them in this culinary challenge.

“It’s always a great night and this year in particular it will be very special as we give back to a community that has been devastated by COVID-19 in many ways.” says Chris Farrelly, CE and Missioner.

“As the city wrestles with the economic impact of COVID-19, one in five Auckland families is struggling to put food on the table and demand for our food parcels has risen sharply.”

Mr Farrelly adds that in the Mission’s centenary year, he is so grateful for the support of everyone involved in the event.

“For 100 years, Aucklanders have been helping Aucklanders through the City Mission. The Cook Off is a superb example of that generosity.”

All the money raised through the Auckland City Mission Cook-Off will help provide much-needed food parcels - each providing enough food for a family of 4 for up to 4 days.

To find out more about the Auckland City Mission Cook-Off, follow the link here www.citymissioncookoff.org.nz

Note

The participants are from the following leading companies: Alsco, Kiwibank, Built Environs, Auckland Transport, ANZ, Valocity, Fonterra, Eat My Lunch, Meredith Connell, ASB, ProCare, Vista Group, Perpetual Guardian, BNZ, SKYCITY, Auckland Council and Auckland City Mission.

