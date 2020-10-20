Wilderness Magazine Partners With Te Araroa Trail

Te Araroa Trust has partnered with one of New Zealand’s premier outdoor magazines to help raise awareness of our country’s 3,000 km Te Araroa trail among Kiwis.

The sponsorship will see Wilderness become the media partner to the Trust and continue to help raise awareness of the national trail among Kiwis. Te Araroa has been named as one of the world’s most amazing long trails by international media, including CNN, but many New Zealanders are not yet aware of it.

Wilderness Magazine editor Alistair Hall said he was pleased the magazine had become the ‘official media partner’ for one of the world’s great long trails.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have an iconic long trail on our doorstep and this partnership is just one way we can give something back to the outdoor community that has supported our magazine so well over the years.”

Te Araroa Trust executive director Mark Weatherall said Wilderness magazine’s support would help raise awareness of the trail among New Zealanders.

“Wilderness is an award-winning magazine with a reputation for quality and we’re thrilled to have them on board as a partner. With international travel off-limits due to COVID-19, there’s no better time for New Zealanders to lace up their tramping boots to explore our national trail.”

Te Araroa passes through more than 20 towns and cities and some of New Zealand’s most stunning scenery as it winds its way down the country from Cape Reinga to Bluff. Along the way it takes in iconic New Zealand locations including Ninety Mile Beach, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Whanganui River, Richmond Ranges and Arthur’s Pass.

Last year hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders walked a section of Te Araroa and around a fifth of the approximately 1,200 people who walked the full length of the trail were Kiwis.



