Serious Crash - Weymouth - Counties Manukau

20 October

One person has been seriously injured following a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Weymouth this evening.

The crash occurred around 7:35pm at the intersection of Weymouth Road and Blanes Road.

The motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit are attending.

The van reported to be involved did not remain at the scene and Police would like to appeal for any sighting of this vehicle, which is described as a light blue people mover-type van, with a broken rear window.

The van was last seen travelling west on Weymouth Road.

Weymouth Road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid travel to the area at this time.

