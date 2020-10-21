Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Anti-rodeo Petition Will Be Received By Rodney Local Board Today

Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 8:09 am
Press Release: Direct Animal Action

Animal advocacy organisation Direct Animal Action are set to present a petition signed by over 5000 people to the Rodney Local Board at the local board’s business meeting today at 3pm, Warkworth Town Hall, 21 Neville Street, Warkworth.

The petition calls for the local board to stop leasing the Warkworth Showgrounds to the Warkworth Rodeo and to no longer host rodeo on any council land, parks and reserves under their management.

Since 2016, Direct Animal Action has held large protests on New Year’s Day outside the Warkworth Rodeo at the Warkworth Showgrounds.

Spokesperson for Direct Animal Action Stephanie Koks says the tide of public opinion has turned against rodeo.

"Each year the controversy and public debate heightens around rodeo and its inherent animal welfare issues.

“A 2018 report by the New Zealand Animal Law Association found rodeo to be illegal (1) and former Green Party MP Gareth Hughes tabled a private members bill that would outlaw the worst aspects of rodeo (2).

“Rodeo season starts this weekend, so our presentation to the Rodney Local Board is timely.

"We know they have already approved the showgrounds lease for the Warkworth Rodeo to be held there on 1st January 2021. We'll be there to protest and we're just hoping no animals will be injured or killed at this year's event.

"The Rodney Local Board is now the only local board in Auckland which continues to host rodeo on land under their management.

“At the business meeting today, we’ll be asking the local board to show some progressive leadership and to catch up with the rest of Auckland on the issue of rodeo."

“There’s scope for so many fantastic events to happen at the showgrounds, that don’t involve terrifying animals for entertainment,” said Ms Koks.

Stephanie Koks and Romina Marinkovich of Direct Animal Action will hand over the petition to the Rodney Local Board today, followed by a 10 minute presentation (3).

Footnotes:

(1) NZALA Press Release; “Rodeo is Illegal

(2) Green Party of New Zealand Aotearoa: Let's outlaw the worst rodeo practices

(3) Rodney Local Board Agenda, 21 October 2020

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Direct Animal Action on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The Greens Shouldn’t Join The Government

We know she’s a miracle worker, but can Jacinda Ardern really find a cure for capitalism? Tough job. Especially when Ardern is being expected to fix the effects of capitalism – child poverty, unaffordable housing, social inequality – without radically changing the economic structures that keep on generating those outcomes. Unfortunately, Ardern and her Finance Minister Grant Robertson are not by temperament (or by ideology) radical, risk taking politicians... More>>


 

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 