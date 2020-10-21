Pop-up COVID-19 Testing This Friday – No Symptoms Required

A pop-up COVID-19 testing station will be available in the Wakatu Square carpark in Nelson from 9am until 4pm on Friday 23 October.

“We would like to test people, whether they have symptoms or not, as part of our ongoing testing strategy to ensure we don’t have COVID-19 in our community,” says Dr Nick Baker, Chief Medical Officer for Nelson Marlborough Health (NMH).

“In particular, we strongly encourage people working in the hospitality, tourism and service sectors to get tested – including bus and taxi drivers.

“Testing gives us confidence that we don’t have COVID-19 in our community. Keeping on top of testing will also reassure people who are planning to spend some time in our beautiful region this summer.”

Dr Baker says that NMH adjusts its test strategy regularly in response to direction from the Ministry of Health. The focus on hospitality, tourism and service industries is an ongoing strategic approach, as is surveillance testing at our borders – ports and airports. Most recently (5-9 October), 72 tourism workers were tested in Kaiteriteri and a pop-up is planned for Picton for tourism operators in the region.

“We had an excellent response from tourism employees in Kaiteriteri. We thank them for doing the right thing, and also workers at our borders who are doing a great job with routine testing designed to keep them and our communities safe,” Dr Baker says.

Can’t make the pop-up? Where to get tested

At your regular GP clinic or iwi healthcare provider At an after-hours medical centre, listed on the NMH website at: www.nmdhb.govt.nz/covid-19

About COVID-19 asymptomatic testing during Alert Level 1

Testing is free – regardless of citizenship or visa status

You do not need to be enrolled with a general practice

You do not usually need to self-isolate after asymptomatic testing

Results are usually available within 48 hours.

Test data

More than 9,719 tests have been conducted among more than 8,958 people across the Nelson Marlborough region since 13 August when new cases of COVID-19 emerged in Auckland.

© Scoop Media

