Update On Whau Community Facilities

Councillor Tracy Mulholland wants to reassure that work key projects for Whau will progress, despite the impact of this year’s events.

Council’s widely publicized revenue loss and financial squeeze has put pressure on Council’s infrastructure investments and resulted in some severe cost reductions and deferrals in the 2020/2021 Emergency Budget.

An update on progress for Community Facilities received by the Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee (PACE) on 15 October showed that vital infrastructure for the inner-west was “pending” rather than progressing. These projects were the “Avondale multipurpose library and Community Centre” and “Central West aquatic and leisure”. Staff explained that the pending status for these projects reflected the realities of the emergency budget decisions and Council’s lost revenue due to the COVID crisis.

Work on the Avondale Multi-Purpose Community Facility (library and community centre) along with Public Realm improvements will resume this week with renowned architects are starting work on the designs. Athfield Architects will be working on the Community Facility and the Isthmus Group on the public realm. Staff also confirmed at the PACE committee that work to confirm the site for the aquatic centre was continuing.

Councillor Tracy Mulholland says,

“We have put in much hard work over the years and we know that these facilities are needed. Our community needs this investment and will benefit hugely from using these facilities once built. We have been waiting patiently for a very long time now and I don’t want to wait a second longer than necessary.”

“The unfortunate financial impacts of COVID needed to be dealt with, but I remain committed to seeing these projects through for the community.”

A needs assessment was carried out in 2016 that showed this investment is one that is needed by the people of Whau and is a prudent investment for Auckland. Recent economic analysis has shown that public Pool and Recreation centres are amongst the most highly used and highly valued facilities provided by Council.

Whau Local Board Chair, Kay Thomas says,

“The local board has been a long time advocate and supporter of these projects because we know how much they will be loved by the community and how well used they will be. It is heartening to know that they still have the backing of council.”

Councillor Mulholland says,

“We would like to hear the view of community on this matter and I encourage everyone to comment on Council’s priorities when the 10 Year budget is consulted on early next year.“

