Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On Whau Community Facilities

Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Councillor Tracy Mulholland wants to reassure that work key projects for Whau will progress, despite the impact of this year’s events.

Council’s widely publicized revenue loss and financial squeeze has put pressure on Council’s infrastructure investments and resulted in some severe cost reductions and deferrals in the 2020/2021 Emergency Budget.

An update on progress for Community Facilities received by the Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee (PACE) on 15 October showed that vital infrastructure for the inner-west was “pending” rather than progressing. These projects were the “Avondale multipurpose library and Community Centre” and “Central West aquatic and leisure”. Staff explained that the pending status for these projects reflected the realities of the emergency budget decisions and Council’s lost revenue due to the COVID crisis.

Work on the Avondale Multi-Purpose Community Facility (library and community centre) along with Public Realm improvements will resume this week with renowned architects are starting work on the designs. Athfield Architects will be working on the Community Facility and the Isthmus Group on the public realm. Staff also confirmed at the PACE committee that work to confirm the site for the aquatic centre was continuing.

Councillor Tracy Mulholland says,

“We have put in much hard work over the years and we know that these facilities are needed. Our community needs this investment and will benefit hugely from using these facilities once built. We have been waiting patiently for a very long time now and I don’t want to wait a second longer than necessary.”

“The unfortunate financial impacts of COVID needed to be dealt with, but I remain committed to seeing these projects through for the community.”

A needs assessment was carried out in 2016 that showed this investment is one that is needed by the people of Whau and is a prudent investment for Auckland. Recent economic analysis has shown that public Pool and Recreation centres are amongst the most highly used and highly valued facilities provided by Council.

Whau Local Board Chair, Kay Thomas says,

“The local board has been a long time advocate and supporter of these projects because we know how much they will be loved by the community and how well used they will be. It is heartening to know that they still have the backing of council.”

Councillor Mulholland says,

“We would like to hear the view of community on this matter and I encourage everyone to comment on Council’s priorities when the 10 Year budget is consulted on early next year.“

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ability to pick winners. Others would have looked at the dying remnants of the old Act Party and written it off. Yet National needed an MMP partner and it saw the potential where no-one else did. And so it re-grew the Act Party in a petri dish in Epsom, and carefully nurtured it back to life... More>>

 

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 