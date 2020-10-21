Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Farmers Santa Parade: The Spirit Of Christmas Is Back In Town!

Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Farmers Santa Parade

Photo Credit: Topic/Hannah Rolfe

The beloved annual Auckland Farmers Santa Parade has confirmed its return to the streets of Auckland on Sunday 29 November.

Organisers are excited that this iconic parade which offers playful positivity, aroha and a real sense of community is back in action. Everyone can breathe a happy sigh of relief that they can finally mark their favourite day in the lead up to Christmas, on the calendar.

“The Government’s guidelines for events allows us the opportunity to proceed and we couldn’t be happier that this Christmas will be a time to come together and celebrate the community spirit in what has been a challenging year for most families” says Michael Barnett, The Auckland Children’s Christmas Parade Trust Chairman.

Spectators and volunteers can look forward to the usual dazzling display of floats, marching bands, entertainers and the characters from TV and film.

Anyone who is keen to volunteer and take part in this extraordinary event is encouraged to visit www.santaparade.co.nz to get involved with an event that will restore positive vibes to families all over the Auckland region.

The Farmers Santa Parade is New Zealand’s largest Christmas parade attracting an audience of tens of thousands of people.

NOTE: The Farmers Santa Parade will be delivered in line with the Government guidelines and organisers will respond to any changing circumstances as dictated by the Covid-19 situation as they unfold.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Farmers Santa Parade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ability to pick winners. Others would have looked at the dying remnants of the old Act Party and written it off. Yet National needed an MMP partner and it saw the potential where no-one else did. And so it re-grew the Act Party in a petri dish in Epsom, and carefully nurtured it back to life... More>>

 

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 