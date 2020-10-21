Farmers Santa Parade: The Spirit Of Christmas Is Back In Town!

Photo Credit: Topic/Hannah Rolfe

The beloved annual Auckland Farmers Santa Parade has confirmed its return to the streets of Auckland on Sunday 29 November.

Organisers are excited that this iconic parade which offers playful positivity, aroha and a real sense of community is back in action. Everyone can breathe a happy sigh of relief that they can finally mark their favourite day in the lead up to Christmas, on the calendar.

“The Government’s guidelines for events allows us the opportunity to proceed and we couldn’t be happier that this Christmas will be a time to come together and celebrate the community spirit in what has been a challenging year for most families” says Michael Barnett, The Auckland Children’s Christmas Parade Trust Chairman.

Spectators and volunteers can look forward to the usual dazzling display of floats, marching bands, entertainers and the characters from TV and film.

Anyone who is keen to volunteer and take part in this extraordinary event is encouraged to visit www.santaparade.co.nz to get involved with an event that will restore positive vibes to families all over the Auckland region.

The Farmers Santa Parade is New Zealand’s largest Christmas parade attracting an audience of tens of thousands of people.

NOTE: The Farmers Santa Parade will be delivered in line with the Government guidelines and organisers will respond to any changing circumstances as dictated by the Covid-19 situation as they unfold.

