Bodies Found Near Lake Taupo - Name Release
Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 5:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the names of the two people who
were found deceased near Mere Road in Lake Taupo on October
16.
They were Trevor Malcolm Wiringi, 50, and Helen
Dorothy Smith, 49, from Rotorua.
Police extends its
sympathies to their familiies.
The deaths have been
referred to the
Coroner.
