Plenty Of People Moving To The Bay

Bay of Plenty provisionally had the highest percentage population growth of all regions in the year ended June 2020, Stats NZ said today.

“Bay of Plenty’s population grew 2.8 percent in the year ended June 2020, an increase of 9,100 people,” population insights senior manager Brooke Theyers said.

“This was driven by high growth in Tauranga city and Western Bay of Plenty district.”

Populations in all 16 regions of New Zealand grew between 2019 and 2020, although growth in the West Coast was small (0.2 percent). Similar trends occurred between 2013 and 2019, with the West Coast the only region with a slight population decrease (see Northern regions lead population growth).

