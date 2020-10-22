UPDATE: Waimea Road Re-open After Crash - Tasman
Thursday, 22 October 2020, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waimea Road has re-opened following a serious
single-vehicle crash at 1:50pm.
One person was in a
serious condition after the incident and was taken to
hospital.
The circumstances of the crash will be
subject to
investigation.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more